Women's football league to start on March 25

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Defending champions Eastern Sporting Union will take on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education on the opening day of the 2nd edition of the Indian womens football league in Shillong on March 25, it was announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will be played among seven teams who face each other once with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals to be played on April 12. The final is slated for April 15.

I-League 2017-18 debutants Gokulam Kerala FC, the sole club from I-League to have fielded a team in the IWL, will also be in action on the first day itself when they take on Rising Student Club of Cuttack.

Participating teams: Eastern Sporting Union, Rising Student Club, KRYHPSA, India Rush Soccer Club, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education.

--IANS

