Women's boxing nationals from Saturday with CWG, Asiad in mind

Rohtak (Haryana), Jan 5 (IANS) With an eye to the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, over 300 boxers will be stepping into the ring during the second edition of the Womens National Boxing championships that begin here on Saturday.

The Boxing Federation of India has indicated that the week-long tournament will be seen as selection trials for 2018's biggest boxing events, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Decorated pugilists like Sarita Devi, Sarjubala, Sonia Lather and most of the newly crowned champions at the Youth World Championships from 36-member units have registered themselves and are arduously preparing for this event.

Indian boxers have been on a roll in the year gone by and will be eager to make the new year equally rewarding for the country.

"This will be my first shot at the senior level and I am positive about doing well against the best boxers in the country," Shashi Chora, gold medallist in the World Youth Championships in Guwahati said.

"I will be a little nervous but I know I can make the cut at the elite level too," she added, echoing the thoughts of all the youth boxers who will be looking to graduate to the next level.

Recently elevated Performance Director for the women's team Raffael Bergamasco will be present their to keep a close watch on the women pugilists.

Bergamasco had played a crucial role in helping India clinch four gold, a silver and two bronze medals at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championship.

Women's team head coach Shiv Singh and a couple of other senior members from the selection panel will also be there to keep a tab on the performances.

