Women's Asia Cup: India eyeing to extend dominance vs Bangladesh

Kuala Lumpur, June 5 (IANS) Comfortably placed atop the table with a couple of convincing victories, a confident India will eye to extend their supremacy in the Women's T20 Asia Cup when they take on Bangladesh in their third outing at the Kinrara Academy Oval here on Wednesday.

The women-in-blue registered a mammoth 142-run victory over hosts Malaysia in their campaign opener before thrashing Thailand by 66 runs on Monday.

All the Indian batswomen are in fine form. They will aim to repeat the show against Bangladesh to retain the top spot in the table.

The Bangladesh women sit at the fourth place with one win from two games.

They suffered a humiliating six-wicket defeat in their opening game after Sri Lanka bundled them out for a paltry 63 before hunting down the target with ease in 14.3 overs.

The Salma Khatun-led side, however, came back strongly in their next game, hammering Pakistan by seven wickets.

Overall, Bangladesh will have to dish out something special on Wednesday to stop an upbeat Indian team.

--IANS

kk/tri/mr