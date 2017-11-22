Women Youth Boxing Championship: Seven Indians to play quarters

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Seven Indian boxers will play the quarter final matches in AIBA women youth boxing championship in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In 51 kg category, Jyoti Gulia will take on an Italian opponent Marchese Giovanna after defeating Ukraine's Anastasiia Lisinska to make the last-eight stage.

Local favourite Ankushita Boro will face Italy's Rebeca Nicole in 64 kg category. Boro, a silver-medalist from the Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship, defeated Aluc Cagla of Turkey in her last match.

Sashi Chopra will take on Abilkhan Sandugash from Kazakhstan in 57 kg category after triumphing over Taiwan's Lin Li Wei-Yi.

In 54 kilogram, another medal prospect Sakshi Choudhary will face China's Xia Lu. She advanced into the championship after coming strong over Indira Shudabaeva of Russia.

In another quarter final match of 48 kg category, Nitu will play against German boxer Klotzer Max. The Balkan Youth International Championship gold medallist and the reigning national champion Nitu won over Bulgaria's Emi-Mari Todorova in her pre- quarterfinal match.

In 69 kg division, Astha Pahwa will face Turkey's Canser Oltu in Quarter Final match whereas in 75 kg category, Niharika will take on England's Georgia O'Connor.

AIBA Women Youth Boxing Championship is held for the first time in India where players from 38 countries are participating. (ANI)