Women Youth Boxing Championship: Five Indian pugilists eye gold

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Five Indian pugilists are eyeing for a gold medal each at the AIBA Women's Youth World Boxing Championships in Guwahati on Sunday.

In the first bout of the day, Nitu, who booked her spot in the finals easing past China's Yuan Nie, will be seen in action against Kazakhstan's Zhazira Urakbayeva in the women's light fly category.

Meanwhile, in women's bantam finals, Sakshi will square off against England's Ivy-Jane Smith, who defeated American Isamary Aquino.

Sakshi outplayed Japan's Sena Irie's in her semi-final match to cement her place in the final fight for the title.

Earlier, Jyoti Gulia (51-kg), Shashi Chopra (57-kg) and Ankushita Boro (64-kg) also claimed a victory each to enter the summit clashes of their respective weight categories in the tournament.

In the title match, Gulia will meet Molchanova Ekaterina of Russia in women's Fly category, while Chopra will fight against Do Hong Ngoc of Vietnam in women's feather's finals.

In the last fight of the day, Ankushita Boro will lock horns with Dynnik Ekaterina of Russia in the women's Light Welter category.

It is to be noted that this is India's best-ever performance at the event by quite a stretch given that it hasn't won a gold medal since the 2011-edition, when Sarjubala Devi finished at the top of the podium. (ANI)