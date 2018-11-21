Women’s World T20: Revenge on Agenda as India Face England in S/F

India are playing England in the semi-final of the Women’s World T20 on Friday.



The match gets underway at 5:30 AM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports.

India topped Group B after winning all their league matches and play England who finished second in Group A.

The two teams faced each other in the final of the 2017 ICC World Cup which was won by England.

India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday 5:30 AM (IST).

England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women's cricket in India.

To their credit, the 'Women in Blue' have been able to build on that momentum and their fantastic run in the ongoing World T20 is a testimony to that.

India are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Women’s World T20: Indian players celebrate a wicket during their group stage match against Pakistan. More

India beat two formidable teams in their group --the 'White Ferns' from New Zealand by 34 runs and the 'Southern Stars' from Australia by 48 runs -- topping their group at the end of the league stage.

However, England, the reigning ODI world champions, are a quality side in the shortest format and the scars of the summit clash loss at Lord's can play on the minds of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, the two pillars of the women's side.

Skipper Harmanpreet's performance will be key to India's success as she is known to rise to the occasion. The Moga-born cricketer can be safely termed as someone who is a 'big match' player.

Even in the current World T20, she has performed in two group league matches, smashing a match-winning century against New Zealand and a quick-fire 43 against Australia, which proved to be decisive in the final context of the game.

The Indian T20 skipper is currently leading-scorer in the tournament with 167 runs from four games at a strike rate of 177 plus. Smriti Mandhana, with 144 runs, is fourth on the list.

Against England, India will have their senior-most player Mithali Raj back in the side after being rested for the final group game against Australia as she was nursing a niggle she picked up while fielding against Ireland. She will come back in place of spinner Anuja Patil.

Under new coach Ramesh Powar, India's strategy of playing a single pacer has worked wonderfully as their spinners have done well throughout the group league stages.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (8 wickets) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (7 wickets) have been consistent throughout the tournament. Off-spinners Deepti Sharma (4 wickets) and Dayalan Hemlatha (5 wickets) have also kept things tight. Seamers Arundhati Reddy (10 overs) and Mansi Joshi (3 overs) have only bowled 13 overs across the four league games.

