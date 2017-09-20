Women' s World Cup emblem, slogan unveiled

Paris, Sep 20 (IANS) With less than two years to go, the official emblem and slogan for FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 were unveiled at the Musee de l'Homme here.

The emblem features the competition trophy wrapped in blue and white, with eight shards of light around football at the top of the trophy symbolising the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, reports Xinhua news agency.

The slogan of the tournament "Dare To Shine" reflects the development of football, especially women's football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel le Graet attended the unveiling event on Tuesday evening and were joined by French women's national football team.

"Women's football has entered a new era. We are very much looking forward to seeing a sensational FIFA Women's World Cup in France in 2019," Infantino said.

The 2019 edition of FIFA Women's World Cup will be take place from June 7 to July 7, 2019.

It will be held across France in Paris, Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Reims, Rennes and Valenciennes, with Paris as the place for tournament opener, Lyon for semifinals and final.

