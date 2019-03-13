Women are treated better in South India as compared to North: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that women are treated better in South India as compared to North India while interacting with students of Stella Maris College, Chennai. He said, "The way Indian women are treated leaves a lot to be desired. I think south India is significantly better than north India on this front. If you go to Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, and you see the way women are treated, you will be shocked. So there is a cultural aspect and I think Tamil Nadu is one of the leaders in how it treats its women."