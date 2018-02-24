Women in pink take part in "Pinkathon" run

Around 5,000 women from various walks of life came together to participate in 'Pinkathon' that was held in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Saturday. The Pinkathon, organised to raise awareness about breast cancer, comprised of 21-kilometre-long half-marathon including 10-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 3-kilometre categories. 'Pinkathon,' which started in India, came to Nepal last year. The event saw the marathon venue flooded with participants wearing pink t-shirts to spread messages of change and healthier lifestyle. The initiative was established by Supermodel, Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman. 'Pinkathon' was developed to spread awareness on the importance of an active lifestyle among womenfolk and health issues that put their lives at risk. The event, which is held annually in 8 Indian cities, has set its footstep in Nepal too. Soman believes it will strengthen ties between the two neighbouring nations.