Women should learn Karate for confidence, not just self-defence: Siddaramaiah

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 05 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said that women should learn martial arts, such as Karate, which would not only protect them from stalkers, but also make them confident.

While speaking at the inauguration a two-day Indian Karate Championship 2017, organised by Self Defence School of Indian Karate Mangalore Dojo, Siddaramaiah said, "I know Kavita Sanil [Mayor] is a Karate Champion and wish every girl to become like her while facing difficult situations. Martial arts empower people, particularly women, against intruders and hence, it is a must for women."

"The Mayor has been asking me personally as well as through Minister B. Ramanath Rai to inaugurate the event. She has taken keen interest in organising the event solely," he said.

During the function, the Chief Minister and Mayor Kavita Sanil were also seen trading punches in a jest.

Later in the day, Siddaramaiah unveiled the trophies of the championship. (ANI)