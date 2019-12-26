'Women India Movement' raises voice against CAA in Bengaluru
'Women India Movement' staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru on December 26. A number of demonstrators raised their voices against the new Citizenship Act. They held placards and also raised slogans against the CAA. One of the protestors said, "We clearly condemned this act as it is anti-people and unconstitutional." Nation-wide protests have been intensified after implementation of the new Citizenship Act.