Women’s Hockey Team Players to Get Rs 1 lakh Each For Winning Asia Cup

New Delhi: Following Indian Women’s team’s title win in Asia Cup, Hockey India on Monday (November 06) announced a cash award of Rs one lakh each to the 18-member squad. India outplayed China 5-4 in shootout in the final on Sunday. Apart from the title triumph the India team also secured a World Cup berth.

Coach Harendra Singh will also gets Rs 1 lakh and members of the support staff Rs 50,000 each.

India last won the Women’s Asia Cup in 2004 when the event took place in New Delhi. The team remained unbeaten in the tournament, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.

“This is truly a commendable achievement by the Indian team, bringing back the Asia Cup after 13 years. They have shown great spirit and determination to win this tournament and have rightfully qualified for the World Cup next year as Continental Champions,” said Mushtaque Ahmad, Hockey India secretary general.

Meanwhile, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal has expressed her happiness over earning qualification for next year’s World Cup. “We are all extremely happy that we won the Asia Cup and have earned the qualification for next year’s World Cup on merit,” Rani said.

“The win was a result of a lot of hard work through this entire year and also the efforts of our coaching staff,” she added.

