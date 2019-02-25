Women fly in UP's Hapur as India-set documentary about menstruation bags Oscar

A group of women from a small village Kathikhera, located in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur were seen dancing and rejoicing on Monday after Indian producer, Guneet Monga's film 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged an Oscar. The film which picked up the award in the Documentary Short Subject Category at the 91st Academy Awards Ceremony on February 24 was based on women fighting the taboo of menstruation in a north Indian village. The napkins are packaged under the name "Fly". The film follows the trials and tribulations of two women Sneha and Suman who sought to work with creating biodegradable pads from local materials. The girls use the machine invented by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the 'Pad Man' of India. The film deals with the plight of the women during menstruation, the lack of sensitisation in the rural community, the need to normalise the internalised stigma, and the predicament of women working to make affordable sanitary napkins. Before the documentary was made, women coming to make the sanitary napkins at the factory had to tell their family members and neighbours that they were making diapers for babies. In fact, Suman and Sneha had to make a backdoor entrance for the workers as they "didn't want to be seen" working there. The women together make 600 sanitary napkins a day in Hapur.