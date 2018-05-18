Women farmers participate in Silk Cocoon Auction Market in J and K's Udhampur

India, being the second largest producer of silk in the world, enjoys the unique distinction of producing all the four varieties of natural silk. In Udhampur, women have started to make their profession in silk industries as well. In all these activities, women have shown their mettle and performed their tasks skillfully. Women not only earn handsome money but also boost the socio-economy in villages. With an aim to make women self dependent Central Government and State Government had launched many schemes for their upliftment in Sericulture. Women farmers have participated in Silk Cocoon Auction Market is organised by Sericulture Development Department at Sericulture Complex, Udhampur. The auction started on May 7 will end on June 3. 1100 farmers have participated in the auction. Till date, 10,377 kg of cocoon has been auctioned, farmers have earned Rs. 8.8 crore (approximately).