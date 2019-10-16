Women empowerment campaign under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' organised in Rajouri

A women empowerment campaign was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The campaign was organised under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. The special handloom stitching training program was also organised for the locals. The campaign is helping women to become self-employed. 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is an initiative by Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls of India.

