Women should come out and speak about harassment that they face: PV Sindhu

While briefing a gathering during an event in Hyderabad, ace Badminton player PV Sindhu talked about sexual harassment with women. She said, "Travelling abroad, I have seen there is a lot of respect for women, I am happy there is respect for women in other countries. In India, people say 'we should respect women' but those who actually practice this are very rare". She further added, "Women should be strong and believe in themselves. They should come out and speak about the harassment that they face, No need to be ashamed about it, in fact we should be proud we are strong and coming forward".