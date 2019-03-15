Women 'beat' men with sticks as part of Holi festivities in UP's Mathura

Women beat men with sticks in Barsana of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday as part of 'Lath Maar' Holi celebrations, ahead of the main festival of colours. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna from Nandgaon village paid a visit to his consort Radha's Barsana town on this day and in a playful manner teased her and her friends. The women took offence at Krishna's actions and chased him away with sticks in their hands. Since then, men from Lord Krishna's village visit Barsana to play 'Lath Maar Holi'. After paying homage to the only temple dedicated to Radha in India, men sing songs in a bid to seek attention of women. The women, who pretend to be offended by their gestures, then use staves to beat up men folk who protect themselves with wooden shields. The festival brings together people from all classes and age groups as they play with colours, distribute sweets and take out processions. Holi, or the festival of colours, falls on March 21 this year.