Give women basic respect: Film fraternity urges this Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) In the midst of a fight against sexual harassment in India and the rise of #MeToo movement, Bollywood celebrities on the occasion of Dussehra, have urged people not just to choose good over evil but also give women basic respect.

Be it megastar Amitabh Bachchan or actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, several members from the film fraternity took to social media on Thursday to share thoughtful messages.

"Happy Dussehra. Good will always triumph over bad. I pray for peace for everyone," Amitabh tweeted.

Actress Soni Razdan wrote: "We should stop worshipping Durga if we can't give women basic respect. Any woman would choose the latter over the former anyday. And I'm sure Durga would totally approve. Happy Dussehra."

Actress Sophie Choudhary also celebrated womanhood as she feels with #MeToo movement, women have begun a fight against the evils of the society.

"Happy Dusshera everyone! This year is truly special because women have come together to fight evil within our society... To fight those that abuse their power and think they can get away with it! Remember, every woman has Ma Durga within her. Never underestimate her power."

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished for love and peace for all on the occasion. "May the auspicious occasion of Dussehra bring you and your family abundance of happiness, love, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a happy Dussehra," she said.

Here's what other stars had to say:

Akshay Kumar: May this festival bring you victory in everything you undertake and bless you with happiness and prosperity.

Dino Morea: A very happy Dusshera to everyone. There are many stories of different incidents that happen during this period, where ultimately good prevails over bad/evil. How many have actually read the significance of this period? If you haven't you must. And since it's a holiday, you can.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: May the good win over evil, today and forever.

Anil Kapoor: Celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Diana Penty: Today is a day of choosing good over evil, of choosing light over darkness. May we have the wisdom and strength to make that choice, each and every day. Happy Dussehra everyone.

Koena Mitra: No evil can last forever. There's goodness in the world which always puts the evil to rest.

Juhi Chawla: We must seek the answers that why are our festivals celebrated and understand the underlying wisdom of our ancestors! 'Dash' 'Hara' means removal of 10 bad qualities within you! This Dussehra, let's take an oath to win over our vices!

Aayush Sharma: Feeling blessed to see joy on everyone's face as Maa Durga arrives again to bless all of us with infinite happiness. More Power and Peace to y'all on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami!

Jaaved Jaaferi: May goodness conquer the evil within us. Dussehra Mubarak

--IANS

