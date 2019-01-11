Women astronauts to be part of Gaganyaan Mission team, informs ISRO Chairperson

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch India's first human space flight - Gaganyaan Mission. Women astronauts will be part of the team, informed ISRO Chairperson K Sivan. K Sivan added, "The inital training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training maybe in Russia." Under the Gaganyaan Mission, three astronauts are to be sent to space for seven days. The target for two unmanned missions to reach space is in December 2020 and July 2021. The first manned mission to go to space is in December 2021. Once the first unmanned mission is completed, the manned mission will be carried out. Gaganyaan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft intended to be the basis of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. The spacecraft is being designed to carry three people, and a planned upgraded version will be equipped with rendezvous and docking capability.