Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Beat China to Win Title for Second Time

New Delhi: India beat China in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan on Sunday to be crowned champions for the second time. This was the fourth final that India played after being champions in 2004 and runners-up in 1999 and 2009. In the final game in the 2017 edition, both teams were tied at 1-1 before going for the penalty shootout where India won 5-4.

The Indian women’s team eventually emulated the men’s team who won the Asia Cup earlier this year in October when it beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final match of the tournament.

Talking about the final match that unfolded at the Gifu Hockey Stadium, in the 25th minute, Navjot Kaur put the victors ahead but Tiantian Luo in the 47th minute made sure that China got back into the game. The Indian eves have eventually emulated China and Japan to be the teams with two titles at the Asia Cup. South Korea on the other hand have won the tournament three times.

It is also the second time that both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have together been crowned champions (or held the title simultaneously) but it is the first instance of both winning the Asia Cup in the same year.