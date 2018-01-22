Women activists file case against Ram Gopal Varma for casting 'Adult' actress in his latest flick

Women's association, All India Democratic Women's Association leader Mani on Sunday filed a case in against director and producer Ram Gopal Varma in Visakhapatnam for his upcoming web series "God, Sex and Truth". She alleged that Ram Gopal Varma insulted during a new channel debate over his latest flick featuring adult actress Mia Malkova. The woman leader claimed that the movie is objectifying woman and it will have bad affect on the mind of the youths. The association demands ban on the web series. FIR should be registered against him and protest will continue till he is arrested, said Mani. BJP MP Hari Babu said that the women associations have right to protest if the movie hurt their sentiments.