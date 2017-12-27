Women activists burn AIMPLB effigy over triple talaq

Muslim women activists in Agra burned the effigy of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday, showing their hatred against the practice of 'triple talaq'. The activists stated they support the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision to abolish the practice of triple talaq. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on today.