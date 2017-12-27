Woman trafficked to Saudi Arabia expresses gratitude to EAM for her rescue

A woman who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia was rescued by the Indian embassy in Saudi and was sent back to India safely in just less than fifteen days. Now, the victim expressed her gratitude to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for rescuing her from the clutches of the employer. The victim, Nuszath Begum, speaking to ANI said, an agent approached her and offered a job at a hospital in the country but after landing there she was made to work as a house maid.