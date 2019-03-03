Woman from Srinagar bats for gender equality through fitness training

Aliya Farooq is a certified fitness trainer who has spread the wings of physical fitness among women in Srinagar city. Around fifty women are enrolled in her gym centre who are undergoing physical fitness training at her gym centre. Aliya Farooq experienced many roadblocks in her journey to establish a gym centre. Her husband had the experience of failing to run a gym centre he had started way back in 2000 in the Khanyar area in old Srinagar city. Next the couple hired the services of a mail trainer in the year 2010 but that too failed to run the gym centre. In 2012 Aliya Farooq did her training course as fitness trainer from Jammu and Kashmir body building association which is registered by body building federation of India. Aliya Farooq took up the challenge and started training young girls at her gym centre. In short span of time the gym centre has become popular and women in large numbers today are enrolled at the gym centre where they undergo physical fitness training.