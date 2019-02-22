Woman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help to rescue her husband from Saudi Arabia

A woman from Hyderabad, Fareeda Asra Tabassum said that her husband and his friend, who were working in Saudi Arabia, were arrested by officers at Yemen' Aden airport on January 24 when they were returning to India and have been kept at detention centre over there. She requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj to help them return home. Speaking to ANI, Fareeda Asra Tabassum said, "They had been working at a mattress company in Saudi Arabia for 8 years and weren't being paid since 2 years. They went to Sana'a, took visa and went to Yemen airport to return home but were arrested. Offices are not revealing reason. I request Sushma ji to help them return."