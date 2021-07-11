Woman found murdered in Delhi's Dwarka Sec 19

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A woman was allegedly found murdered at her residence in Sector 19 of the Dwarka area in the national capital.

As per a Delhi Police statement, the victim, Monika Sharma was allegedly murdered on Saturday. Her neck had been slit and with a knife. Initial investigation suggests that entry into her residence was friendly and the robbery or loot angle has been ruled out, it added.

Her body was found at her residence in Dwarka Sector 19, where she lived with her 17-year-old daughter.

Sharma's husband had passed away in February 2021, leaving behind his wife, daughter and 11-year-old son, who lives with his maternal grandparents in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)