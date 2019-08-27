This woman carries 6.5 ft tall Lord Ganesha's idol from Mumbai to Jammu to spread harmony

Meet Kiran Isher, a resident of Poonch, who is taking 3 idols of Lord Ganesha from Mumbai to Jammu. It included a 6.5ft tall idol called 'India-Pak Border cha Raja,' which would be placed at LoC border. The other two idols will be installed at Maratha Regiment in Poonch. She has been transporting an idol for Ganesh Chaturthi from last 10 years. While speaking to mediapersons, Kiran Isher said, "I've been doing it for last 10 yrs to boost the morale of our jawans and instill a feeling of harmony among citizens."