'Woman Behind Iconic Dances': Heartfelt Tributes Pour in On Twitter after Saroj Khan Passes Away

Early on Friday morning, ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, fondly known as Masterji, passed away.

She was 71. She died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal and three kids, 2 daughters and a son. Her last rites will be performed at Malvani in Malad later in the day

Earlier, on June 20, Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital after she complained of breathing problems. She was later discharged after she was kept under observation and was doing fine. She also tested negative for Covid-19 when she was admitted to the hospital. Now, we hear the sad news of her passing.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main Naagin Tu Sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa Hawaai (Mr India).

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

As news of her demise broke, many Netizens remembered the ace chorographer fondly for being the woman behind some of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers.

#SarojKhan ji who played a huge part in moulding some of the most iconic dance numbers of bollywood and the name behind many stars spectacular stardom is no more 🙏..may her soul rest in peace 😔#RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/Emd7rFyH8f — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) July 3, 2020

Even after leaving us devastated and heartbroken, she'll be still alive in our lives through dance. Its like the end of an era. Rest in peace gorgeous soul. #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/vYX12kTj3Q — Chelsy Parmar (@chelsy_parmar) July 3, 2020

Bollywood loses one more gem. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last in the wee hours of morning due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties. Sarojji last choreographed @MadhuriDixit in the movie Kalank. RIP Mam 💔 #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/96qOnPVrdy — Shubham Mishra (@itsshubham07) July 3, 2020

Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan ji was the one of the most talented and magical choreographer in history. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fy4NZgFkEL — Anjali Bhardwaj (@bhardwajdharini) July 3, 2020

While it would be unfair to say she was wholly responsible I think everyone would agree that she played a huge part in moulding Madhuri Dixit's most iconic songs that in turn shot her stardom more earlier and more spectacular than otherwise. #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/V1XRgf3HMK — FreudWithBenefits (@cityslicker20) July 3, 2020

End of an Era, true pioneer of Indian Choreography!! RIP #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/eenTVUB5QU — Meera45 (@immeera45) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan Being somewhat into Dancing ❤️ I can say that the contribution she has given to Bollywood Industry is priceless.#RIP #2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/gUiflN0yop — Mr. Critic 🎭 (@ChiragAmritkar) July 3, 2020

Lately, Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.