Woman accuses former CPI (M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee of sexual assault

A woman from South Dinajpur district of Kolkata's Balurghat has said that she was sexually exploited by former Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ritabrata Banerjee, adding that he made a false promise of marrying her. Giving details, the woman said that the former CPI (M) leader paid her Rs. 2.5 lakh to keep quiet. Seeking justice, the victim has sent e-mails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata Banerjee has, however, denied all allegations and tweeted, "Hard Facts. Manufactured Lies will be combatted. Will not succumb to politically aided threats."