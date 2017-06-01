Wolfsburg sign US international Brooks

Berlin, June 1 (IANS) John Anthony Brooks has joined Wolfsburg from league rivals Hertha Berlin, both Bundesliga football clubs confirmed in an official statement.

Wolfsburg have reinforced their defence with the signing of centre back John Brooks, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal on Wednesday which will keep him at the club until June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are very pleased to announce the commitment of John Anthony Brooks. With him we signed a highly talented and ambitious defender, who will strengthen our defence. He has already a great experience despite his 24 years," Wolfsburg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe said.

Brooks was born and raised in Berlin and passed through all Hertha youth teams. He made his first senior team appearance in the second division against Paderborn in August 2012.

Wolfsburg's new arrival made overall 119 Bundesliga appearances and provided seven goals for Hertha Berlin. The defender played 26 caps and scored three goals since his first call up for United States men's national soccer team.

"It wasn't easy for me to leave my home town but after talks with Olaf Rebbe and Andries Jonker I wanted to join Wolfsburg. Both quickly convinced of their plans with Wolfsburg," Brooks said.

--IANS

gau/bg