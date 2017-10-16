Wolfsburg hold Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 16 (IANS) The "Wolves" got their fourth straight draw after coming from behind twice against hosts Bayer Leverkusen while German football club Monchengladbach eased 2-0 past winless Bremen at the close of the 8th round in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen failed to secure three points on home soil although they went ahead twice. Wolfsburg staged a clinical chance conversion and snatched one point on goals from Divock Origi and Jakub Blaszczykowski on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hosts gained the upper hand from the kick off and controlled the opening exchanges against the passive visitors from Lower Saxony.

Leverkusen soon got rewarded for their efforts as Lars Bender poked home the opener after Wolfsburg struggled to clear a corner in the 29th minute.

The "Werkself" remained in control of the proceedings but they were unable to extend their advantage despite promising opportunities. Hence, the "Wolves" found their way back into the clash as Divock Origi headed home a corner cross at the near post with 44 minutes played.

Heiko Herrlich's men regrouped after the restart and continued on the front foot. Julian Brandt tested Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels before Lucas Alario made it 2-1 following an assist by Wendell in the 61st minute.

But Wolfsburg rallied back again when substitute Daniel Didavi teed up for Jakub Blaszczykowski, who overcame custodian Bernd Leno for the two-all draw in the 69th minute.

With the result, Wolfsburg dropped to the 14th position whereas Leverkusen slipped to the 12th place.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen continued winless in the eighth game after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Monchengladbach. It is the fourth loss of the season for the "Green-Whites" while Monchengladbach secured their fourth win.

The "Foals" smoothed the way for their second consecutive victory within the first half as goal from Lars Stindl and Jannik Vestergaard were enough to move past struggling and uninspired Bremen.

With the loss, Bremen slumped to the second last position of the Bundesliga standings whereas Monchengladbach climbed onto the fifth place.

--IANS

sam/bg