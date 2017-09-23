Wolfsburg hold Bayern in German Bundesliga

Munich, Sep 23 (IANS) Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead and shared the spoils with Wolfsburg following a 2-2 draw in their Bundesliga clash here.

Bayern gave away a two-goal advantage after half time as second-half goals from Maximilian Arnold and Daniel Didavi secured the visitors a draw at the defending Bundesliga champions late on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bayern dictated the pace from the kick-off, yet defensive minded Wolfsburg were able to keep the hosts on the distance until the half-hour mark.

The visitors conceded 33 minutes into the game though as Robert Lewandowski converted a foul-play penalty into the bottom right for the opener.

Carlo Ancelotti's men gained momentum and doubled the lead nine minutes later when Arjen Robben's long-range shot got deflected unstoppable and made it 2-0 on the scoreboards.

After the restart, Wolfsburg still focused on their defence work nonetheless they were able to reduce the arrears out of the blue as Maximilian Arnold overcame Bayern back up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with a direct free kick in the 56th minute.

Bayern's Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery worked out chances to extend the lead but both players pulled wide from promising positions.

Moments later the visitors punished the German record champions with the equalizer after Daniel Didavi nodded home Paul Verhaegh's cross into the box with seven minutes remaining.

Bayern pressed frantically for the winner but all their efforts in the closing period remained fruitless.

With the result, Bayern remain on the 2nd place for the moment after recording their first draw of the season meanwhile Wolfsburg climb on the 11th position.

The following fixtures are scheduled for Saturday: Leipzig host Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim encounter Schalke, Werder Bremen see Freiburg, Mainz face Hertha Berlin, newly promoted Stuttgart take on Augsburg and front-runners Borussia Dortmund clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

--IANS

ajb/vm