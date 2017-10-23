Wolfsburg held Hoffenheim in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 23 (IANS) Wolfsburg scored a late equaliser to share the spoils with Hoffenheim following a 1-1 at the close of the ninth round in Bundesliga.

The "Wolves" secured their fifth straight draw as Felix Udokhai's equaliser on Sunday cancelled out Hoffenheim's opener through Kerem Demirbay in the dying minutes of the game, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hoffenheim almost grabbed a perfect start into the game but Florian Grilitsch was unable to overcome Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels in a one-on-one with just three minutes into the game.

The hosts received their golden chance moments later when Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch fouled Divock Origi inside the box to cause a foul play penalty.

Maximilian Arnold stepped up and saw his penalty saved by goalie Oliver Baumann, who parried the ball with his right shin in the 10th minute.

Wolfsburg gained the upper hand but was unable to grab the lead although Origi rattled the woodwork with a left-footed hammer in the 38th minute.

After the restart, the "Wolves" handed over control and allowed Hoffenheim to control the proceedings on the pitch.

Hence, Andrej Kramaric missed the target from promising position before Kerem Demirbay benefited on a penalty to slot home the opener into the roof of the net with 73 minutes played.

Wolfsburg regrouped and responded with furious attacks whereas Hoffenheim tried to protect their narrow lead to the end.

However, the "Wolves" got rewarded for their efforts as Felix Udokhai's late header following a corner restored parity in the injury time.

With the result, Wolfsburg remain on the 14th position meanwhile Hoffenheim continue on the 4th place of the Bundesliga standings.

Elsewhere, bottom teams Cologne and Werder Bremen still wait for their first victory of the season as both sides shared the spoils following a goalless stalemate and Hertha Berlin snatched a 1-1 draw at Freiburg owing to Salomon Kalou's late penalty on the road.

