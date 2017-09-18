Wolfsburg dismisses coach Andries Jonker

Berlin, Sep 18 (IANS) German football club VfL Wolfsburg on Monday announced that its coach Andries Jonker's contract has been rescinded, having secured only four points in four Bundesliga games.

Jonker was dismissed one day before Wolfsburg's next Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, reports Efe news agency.

"The decision to make a change of head coach at this early stage of the season wasn't easy for any of us. However, during our internal consultations, we ultimately came to the conclusion that we wish to approach the task with a newly formed coaching team," manager Tim Schumacher explained, according to the club's official website.

"We expressly wish to thank Andries Jonker and his coaching staff, for rescuing VfL's position in the top-flight at the last minute at the end of last season," Wolfgang Hotze, spokesman for the board of management, said.

Jonker had taken charge of the team in February.

Of the 16 matches he led in the Bundesliga, the team won five, drew four and lost seven.

--IANS

sam/bg