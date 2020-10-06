Woes of Delhi florists continue despite ease in COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Florists in the national capital are struggling to earn livelihood despite the recent relaxations announced by the Central government. Gazipur flower market traders are complaining about a drop in sales due to the pandemic.

"Coronavirus lockdown has affected our business adversely. We don't even get 10 per cent of our earlier business. As the effect of demonetisation had started subsiding, we were slowly getting back on track. But then came COVID-19 and it devastated our business. We are forced to dump a big chunk of flowers as we barely make any sales," said the owner of Palni Flower in Gazipur.

The trader further said that even as they are making very little sales, they have no choice but to pay full taxes to maintain their shops. "Now we are pinning our hoping on Navratras that we will get to do some business," he added.

Another trader said that the business is down by 90 per cent. "Despite scarce amount of work, there has been an increase in air freight charges on perishable goods. We are in a dire situation here," the trader said.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones as part of Unlock 5. (ANI)






