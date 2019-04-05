WNS' Keshav Murugesh is new Nasscom Chairman

Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) The Indian IT industry's apex body Nassccom on Friday said WNS Global Services' Chief Executive Keshav Murugesh will be its new Chairman for the fiscal 2019-20.

"Murugesh takes the executive post from his previous role as the Vice Chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies," said the representative body in a statement.

Global software services' Chief Operating Officer U.B. Pravin Rao will be the new Vice Chairman of Nasscom for FY20.

Murugesh succeeded Wipro board member and Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji, who was the apex body's Chairman for fiscal 2018-19.

Rishad is the eldest son of Wipro Chairman and billionaire Azim H. Premji.

"It was a honour to be Nasscom Chairman when the software industry is at the cusp of a digitally transformed industry with opportunities to leverage," said Murugesh in a statement on the occasion.

The new Chairman said he would work with the industry verticals and pursue endeavours to foster development in national and international arenas.

"It was a privilege to work with Nasscom, align with the industry and help curate it's future course," said Rishad on the occasion.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said Murugesh is an accomplished leader and his experience in the multi-billion dollar global industry speaks for itself.

"With a clear perspective and contemporary outlook towards the industry, Murugesh is the right leader to drive the sector with developments and constant innovation," said Ghosh.

Keeping in line with the changing industry landscape, the focus of the new executive council will be on "Think Digital, Think India" by driving attention towards embracing new technologies, skilling and reskilling and keeping pace with global digital transformation.

Another area of attention will be evangelizing open innovation and facilitating the global movement of talent and help the industry enter newer geographies and domains, the statement added.

