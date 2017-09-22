Wizards forward Morris to miss training camp due to surgery

Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) The Wizards babsketball team will be without starting forward Markieff Morris at a training camp as he is due for surgery to repair a sports hernia on Friday.

The Wizards, who begin their training camp next Tuesday, will play their first preseason game on October 2, reports Xinhua news agency.

They begin the regular season on October 18 at home against the Sixers. That should give Morris several weeks to recover before the season begins.

If he misses time, whether in the preseason or regular season, the Wizards will have to turn to backups Jason Smith and Mike Scott.

