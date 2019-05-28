Without Rahul, there is possibility of vibrant opposition in Parliament: BJP leader

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made a statement, which definitely roles eyes of the Congress' leaders. Supporting a strong opposition in the Parliament, he said that if there is no Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament then there is a possibility of vibrant opposition. He said that "If I look from BJP's point of view, not India's, then we wish that Rahul Gandhi continues to be the Congress' president for next 50 years."The Congress president offered his resignation from his post at CWC meeting, which was rejected by CWM.