Without happiness, education can never be completed, says Ranjan Gogoi

The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi at 'Happiness Education Conference' in Delhi on Wednesday said that without happiness education can never be completed. While addressing the event, he said, "If people of this country will remain happy, then the problem of litigation will be over. And I have seriously thought about it, perhaps we can have something like happiness classes in our judicial academies also; without happiness, education can never be completed." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the event.