Within 4 years India's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking has come up to 77: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers from Bulandshahr, Kota, Korba, Sikar and Tikamgarh on Saturday. Crediting his fellow Indians for the significant jump of India in the 'Ease of Doing Business' index, PM Modi said, "It has been made possible because of team India." He further said, "Before our party came into power in 2014 our ranking was 142. And within 4 years the number has come down to 77."