Within 4 years, our Government added new 100 million LPG consumers: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in UAE

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on his three-day visit to UAE, said that the present Government has added new 100 million LPG consumers within four years of coming to power. "The HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) started selling liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in Mumbai in 1955 and by 2014 there were 130 million LPG connections in India. Within four years, our Government added new 100 million LPG consumers", said Minister Pradhan, while addressing the Indian Business and Professional meeting in Abu Dhabi.