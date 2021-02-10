Have Withheld a ‘Portion of Accounts’ Identified by Govt: Twitter

Social media giant Twitter, asked by the Government of India to remove 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation and ‘anti-national’ content amid the ongoing farm protests, on Tuesday, 10 February, said that it had withheld a portion of the accounts within India only.

These accounts are available outside the country, Twitter said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Earlier, sources had told NDTV that India had asked Twitter to remove as many as 1,178 accounts that have ‘Pakistani and Khalistani users’ involved.

The social media platform further said that it had not taken any action on accounts of media, journalists, activists, and politicians as to do so “would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.”

“We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow,” the blogpost further read.

Earlier, it was reported that Twitter had reportedly reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) after the request to block accounts.

In a statement, a company spokesperson had asserted that tweets must continue to flow.

“We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow," they said.

