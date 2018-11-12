Withdrawal limit of Rs 20,000 on debit cards is to prevent frauds: SBI MD

While taking on the withdrawal limit of Rs 20,000 on State Bank of India (SBI) debit cards, Managing Director PK Gupta said, "We have taken this step for fraud prevention. A customer who wants to withdraw an amount higher than Rs 20,000 can take a card with a higher limit from the bank". He further added, "For customers, we have taken many digital initiatives. Recently, during festive season, we waived our processing charges on loans."