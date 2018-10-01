'The Wishlist' back with new season

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The tenth season of "The Wishlist" will take place on October 9 at The Claridges Hotel. The day-long exhibition will see some of the age-old handlooms taking centrestage in the form of designer's creations along with the participation of some of the award-winning weavers and artisans of India.

"This season we have some exciting collaborations with interesting re-interpretations of traditional designs in new contemporary ways. Our participating vendors all share the same ideology - promoting handmade, handcrafted products, made by or in collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen - the true essence of 'The Wishlist'.

"From Banarasi weaves to the Shibori craft and Chanderi splendour, we learn something new with each show and season and the travels that it entails. Handcrafted jewellery, organic sustainable fabrics, organically dyed handwoven apparel and beautifully crafted products for your home, there is a different treasure for everyone to discover and appreciate," Sadhana Talwar Mehta, Founder of 'The Wishlist', said in a statement.

Some of the participating brands and artisans are Aavaran Udaipur by Alka Sharma.

"Aavaran's attempt is to evolve the traditional 'Dabu', mud resist technique of printing, specifically the indigo dyed 'Phentiya' print, while consistently innovating on design and quality," said Sharma.

Vraj:Bhoomi Ahmedabad by Bhoomi Dani, Urvashi Kaur by Urvashi Kaur, IDAM- a print and surface design studio that creates contemporary and handcrafted home decor products are some of the other brands participating.

