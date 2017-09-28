I wish I had a platform like the U-17 World Cup, says Sandhu

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) With just eight days to go for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 to start, India football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the junior team boys are lucky to get such a platform and wished he had such an opportunity.

"I think the boys are very lucky to have an opportunity like this. I wish I had such a platform. It will certainly help them to develop their careers. I hope they use it in the right way," the 25-year-old said.

With six venues across the nation hosting the matches, the infrastructure has been revamped and modernised according to FIFA guidelines on a massive scale.

Sandhu, however, thinks it should also encourage the fans to turn up at the games and hopefully spread the desired awareness.

"I think the modernisation of the infrastructure will be a plus no doubt, but I hope that it also educates the Indian population about the game even more," the Bengaluru FC player said.

The former Norwegian football club Stabaek player said hosting the U-17 World Cup is an honour for the nation and the country should make the most of it.

"We need to make the most of this opportunity! Make most of this opportunity, it's a great honour for us as a country and footballers and football lovers to have something like the World Cup happening in our nation," Sandhu said.

