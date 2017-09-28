I wish I had a platform like FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sandhu

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): With just eight days to go for the biggest football event India has ever witnessed, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu declared it as a "great honour" for the nation.

"We need to make the most of this opportunity!" was how the Punjab lad put it.

The senior national team custodian thinks that India has to "make most of this opportunity" and use it for the betterment of football. "It's a great honour for us as a country and footballers and football lovers to have something like the World Cup happening in our nation", he said.

With six venues across the nation hosting the matches, the infrastructure has been revamped and modernised according to FIFA guidelines on a massive scale. But Sandhu thinks it should also encourage the fans to turn up at the games and hopefully spread the desired awareness, "I think the modernisation of the infrastructure will be a plus no doubt, but I hope that it also educates the Indian population about the game even more."

He also had some word of advice for the boys representing the country in the World Cup, "I think the boys are very lucky to have an opportunity like this. I wish I had such a platform. It will certainly help them to develop their careers. I hope they use it in the right way."

"I wish all the luck to them", as he signed off wishing the very best for every challenge that lies ahead.(ANI)