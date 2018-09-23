Wipro techies run in 125 cities across 34 countries

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Thousands of techies of software major Wipro ran in a marathon it conducted on Sunday in 125 cities across 34 countries the world over to uphold its core values.

"Thousands of our employees, their families and friends, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers participated in the 'Spirit of Wipro' the world over," said the city-based IT firm in a statement.

In Bengaluru, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji flagged off the run from its campus in the electronic city on the tech hub's southern outskirts.

"The theme for this year's run was 'We Before Me', a concept rooted in the spirit of camaraderie that drives our stakeholders to run and celebrate their collective passion for the event.

The $8.4-billion company began the marathon in 2005 as an annual global initiative to reinforce its core values: be passionate about clients' success, treat each person with respect, be global and responsible and have integrity in everything the techies do.

"The run embodies our commitment to everything we do in the company. Long distance running needs a lot of perseverance, long days of preparation and determination for the cause," said Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala on the occasion here.

Wipro President Saurabh Govil said the long run was one of the largest employee engagement events the world over, manifesting the spirit of all the stakeholders.

In India, the run was held in 15 cities, including Bangaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Among the cities in other countries where the run took place are New Jersey, Portland, Mountain View, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Nottingham, Reading, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Edmonton, Ottawa, Dublin, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur, Curitiba, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cebu, Manila, Doha, Dubai, Dalian, Singapore, Johannesburg, and Zurich.

"The funds raised by the runners are used for social causes like education of under-privileged children, with matching contribution by the company's community arm Wipro Cares," added the statement.

--IANS

fb/prs