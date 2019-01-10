Wipro arm begins supplying aerospace parts to Boeing

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) commenced supplying aerospace parts to global aircraft maker Boeing from its plant here, said the IT major arm on Thursday.

"Boeing has contracted our aerospace division to make strut assemblies for its 737 MAX and next-generation 737 airplane programmes," said the city-based WIN in a statement here.

As Boeing sources systems and components from India as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Wipro's expertise with aero-structures and actuators provide an option to aircraft makers.

"It is a privilege to partner with Boeing to support their 737 programmes. Our expertise and project execution have helped us achieve this feat," said WIN Chief Executive Pratik Kumar.

WIN has supplied aero-structures and components for the Boeing's 737, 767 and 787 Dreamliner fleet through its facility in Israel.

"Our partnerships with Indian suppliers like Wipro play a key role in Boeing's global strategy. Our mutual agreement demonstrates our commitment to developing the aerospace industry in India," said Boeing India Director Ashwani Bhargava in the statement.

--IANS

fb/nir