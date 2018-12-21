As winter sets in, Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara makes special arrangements for its inmates

As winter sets in, animals and birds, like humans, too feel its chills and to keep them warm, Sayaji Baug Zoo in Gujarat's Vadodara has made special arrangements. Small fires are lit throughout the night near the enclosures of lions, leopards and tigers. Green nets have been put around the bird cages to keep them warm. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperature recorded in Vadodara on December 22 is 9.8oC.