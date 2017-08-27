Winston-Salem Open: Roberto Bautista Agut lifts 6th ATP title with straight-sets win over Damir Dzumhur

>Miami: Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut warmed up for the US Open by claiming his second ATP title of the season on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Open.

The top seed " and runner-up to compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the tournament last year " defeated first-time ATP finalist Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The triumph comes after his January victory at Chennai, and his two titles in 2017 match his career best for a season. He also won two tournaments in 2014.

Bautista Agut's ninth career crown was a confidence-builder, with the US Open set to start on Monday at Flushing Meadows.

"I had a great week," he said. "I hope to continue this momentum in New York."

The Spaniard seized early leads in each set before Dzumhur battled back.

Bautista Agut led 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second before the Bosnian rallied.

But 15th-ranked Bautista Agut, who didn't drop a set all tournament, was ultimately too much for Dzumhur, whose challenge ended with a forehand long on Bautista Agut's first match point.

Despite the defeat, Dzumhur " who was playing in a lower-level Challenger final in the Dominican Republic last week " was pleased with his week.

"Best week for me so far," he said. "It was an unexpected good week for me and definitely one that I will always remember." View More